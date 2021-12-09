A new image from the live-action Halo series just dropped, giving fans their first glimpse of Master Chief in all his live-action glory.

The new image, which is available to view below, comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. Microsoft originally announced the live-action series in 2013 during an early showcase for the Xbox One consoles. Since then, Halo has been in development hell with three different producers taking on the project and multiple delayed releases. Nearly a decade and an entire console generation later, the series is finally making its way to the small screen next year.

Plot details on the series remain scant, but it will presumably follow the adventures of Master Chief either by adapting the games directly or delving into Halo’s expanded lore, which includes numerous books, short stories, and comics. Fans won’t have too long to wait to find out, with the series scheduled for release in early 2022.

The series couldn’t come at a better time, either, with Halo: Infinite releasing this week to rave reviews lauding the game for its skill-based multiplayer and sprawling open-world campaign. Developer 343 Industries plans to support the game well into the future, with content updates planned at least through May 2022.

The series will star Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and Jen Taylor, who has appeared in almost every Halo game since 2001 and will reprise her role as Cortana. Additionally, the series will star Yerin Ha, Boheem Woodbine, and Olive Gray.