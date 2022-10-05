Here’s the ‘Love is Blind’ season 3 trailer, cast, and release date

Fans of the wild dating show Love Is Blind were treated to some exciting news when Netflix announced that it’s coming back extremely soon. In addition to announcing the release date, Netflix also debuted a video introducing the new cast.

There’s a whole new group of singles who are ready to fall in love without ever seeing each other, and Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back as well to say “the pods are now open” and then disappear for most of the series.

There are 30 new singles hoping to catch romantic lighting in a bottle and potentially get engaged. Take a look at the new cast below:

For the uninitiated (congrats on reading this far), the show puts people in pods facing each other where they can talk and get to know each other without ever seeing the other person. The ones that get engaged then get followed around during the second half of the show, culminating in a wedding where they have the option of saying no at the altar.

The show has birthed four weddings and two divorces already. There’s also usually a bonus follow-up episode as well. Netflix provided bios of all the contestants. Here’s some standouts, including a guy with the coolest name ever: Simmer.

Netflix

Simmer is a 27-year-old Director of Marketing Technology. He’s looking for someone to “help him grow.” He claims to not have a type. He’s also on TikTok.

Here’s Cole.

Netflix

Cole is a 27-year-old realtor. He hates bad drivers and wants a loyal woman “who lives in faith with God.” He said he will “bring entertainment” to a relationship.

Here’s Andrew, he loves cuddles.

Netflix

Andrew is a 30-year-old Director of Operations, and he’s looking for a relationship like the ones his friends have.

Here’s DaVonté.

Netflix

DaVonté says he “works out too much” and he wants to “set a new standard for marriage” for himself.

Now let’s meet a few of the standout women. Here’s Kalekia.

Netflix

She’s a 31-year-old ICU nurse practitioner who admits that she’s “super sneezy”. She said she wants to find the perfect partner who is kind, sincere and has good communication skills.

Now meet Chelsey.

Netflix

Chelsey, 27, is a Customer Success Manager. She said she wants someone “just as silly” as her that will make her “light up.”

Here’s Colleen.

Netflix

Colleen has two jobs: ballet dancer and Digital PR Strategist. She wants to meet her person and she wants to be on the show in the hopes that the pods will “remove” all of the things that get in the way of meeting her dream man.

Now meet Loren.

Netflix

Loren, 36, apparently loves loud music and yoga. She wants a man that is active and vulnerable, and also makes great pancakes.

You can see all these cast members and more when Love is Blind returns to Netflix on Oct. 19.