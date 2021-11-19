Here’s what Poison Ivy will look like in ‘Batwoman’ season 3

While we’ve previously gotten reports that Poison Ivy will be playing a huge role in Batwoman season three, we didn’t know exactly what she would look like.

Now we’re getting our first look at the character, and it’s someone that’s been on the show all along.

Poison Ivy is Dr. Mary Hamilton, played by Nicole Kang. Hamilton’s been on the show since the first season, and after she gets infected by a Bat Trophy, she fully transforms into the classic Batman villain.

The poison princess appears in a sleek green outfit with two snapping plants around her. Take a look at the image below.

Kang said that she was absolutely pumped to play the character.

“I’m so excited to bring you Poison Ivy. She’s here… finally! That’s a sentence I never thought I’d say. Wow. In our story, I am most proud that Poison Ivy is an Asian villain whose danger does not stem from her foreignness or her mystique. Instead, we discover her personal motivations alongside those of the OG Poison Ivy’s and see them intertwine in an organic and powerful way. I am so humbled to be a Korean girl in line behind THE Uma Thurman to play the next live action Poison Ivy (what?!). Hopefully the future holds space for others like me and beyond to portray one hell of a character. For everything you’ve let me feel, scream, and become through you, Poison Ivy— thank you.”

Batwoman executive producer Caroline Dries said the really fun part of introducing new villains was getting to put their own spin on an iconic character.

“As we’ve watched the fallout of Batman’s Rogues’ weapons this season, we wanted to make a few of these ‘trophies’ personal to our Bat Team, and Mary felt like the ideal character to go through a major ‘photosynthesis.’ The fun part of making each villain’s powers transferable is that we get to do our own spin on the character — this one through the lens of what Mary would create: something heightened, playful, fashion-forward, and sexy. It was so exciting to work alongside Nicole as we picked hair color, eye color and, of course, the clothing itself. But it wasn’t until Nicole showed up on set and absolutely killed her performance that the character of Poison Ivy Mary was complete.”

Batwoman’s mid-season finale, “Pick your Poison,” airs on Nov. 24.