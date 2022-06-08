Here’s what’s going on in the ‘Ms. Marvel’ credits scene

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel‘s debut episode is now available on Disney Plus. The first episode underlines that this is going to be a very different kind of MCU adventure, though unlike Moon Knight one that’s firmly wrapped up in characters we already know. Kamala is a stan for Captain Marvel, her walls are covered with Marvel superhero memorabilia, and there’s a trip to ‘AvengersCon’ stuffed with in-universe cosplay.

But one MCU callback that may leave viewers scratching their heads is the mid-credits scene. We cut to a dowdy-looking office in which two people watch Kamala using her powers. After initially dismissing her as “a cosplayer with too much time on her hands” they change their minds when they see what she can do, with the man saying “yeah, bring her in”.

Via Marvel Studios

The man is Arian Moayed as P. Cleary, who you may remember from Spider-Man: No Way Home. He was the government agent who interrogated Peter, MJ, Ned, and May in connection with Mysterio’s death. His colleague is played by Alysia Reiner, who’s new MCU character Sadie Deever.

The pair work for the MCU’s ‘United States Department of Damage Control’. They’ve been present in the MCU since the very beginning and were first mentioned in Iron Man for cleaning up after the battle between Iron Man and Iron Monger. Damage Control’s powers were expanded in the wake of The Avengers‘ Battle of New York, and we saw them in Spider-Man: Homecoming kicking Adrian Toomes off the lucrative clean-up job.

Since then, their powers have grown to monitor superpowered individuals on behalf of the U.S. Government, which puts the newly powered-up Kamala Khan directly in their crosshairs. Right now, we don’t know who the show’s true villain will be, though we can at least assume that Damage Control is going to be a big headache for Kamala.

Ms. Marvel is released Wednesdays on Disney Plus.