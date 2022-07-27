The Pretty Little Liars franchise is set to gain yet another entry in the form of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

The upcoming teen drama slasher series takes place 20 years after the original, and follows a brand-new collection of teens as they suffer for the deeds of their parents. Fans of the original series, which aired its final episode back in 2017, are already delighted at the prospect of a new venture into the Pretty Little Liars universe. Original Sin is the fourth television series in the franchise, following the original and two short-lived spin-offs — Ravenswood, and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists— as well as a webseries called Pretty Dirty Secrets.

The first episodes of Original Sin are right around the corner, leaving hopeful fans in eager anticipation of the new show’s official drop. The first season is set to contain 10 separate episodes, but their scheduled arrival is shaking up how shows are traditionally released.

Release schedule for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

The very first episode of Original Sin is right around the corner. The debut episode is scheduled to drop on HBO Max on July 28, just as the month comes to a close. It will release in tandem with episodes two and three, leaving viewers with a full three episodes’ worth of content from the very start.

None of season one’s episodes will get a solo release date, with the show’s season instead being released in small chunks. The first three episodes will all arrive on HBO Max at the same time — at 3am EST on July 28 — and subsequent episodes will drop at the same time on the following three Thursdays. Episodes four and five will both arrive on Aug. 4, episodes six and seven on Aug. 11, and the final three episodes will follow the next Thursday, Aug. 18.

Here’s a more comprehensive breakdown:

Chapter one: “Spirit Week” — July 28, 3am EST

Chapter two: “The Spirit Queen” — July 28, 3am EST

Chapter three: “Aftermath” — July 28, 3am EST

Chapter four: “The (Fe)male Gaze” — Aug. 4, 3am EST

Chapter five: “The Night He Came Home” — Aug. 4, 3am EST

Chapter six: “Scars” — Aug 11, 3am EST

Chapter seven: “Carnival of Souls” — Aug. 11, 3am EST

Chapter eight: “Bad Blood” — Aug. 18, 3am EST

Chapter nine: “Dead and Buried” — Aug. 18, 3am EST

Chapter ten: “Final Girls” — Aug. 18, 3am EST

Fans of the franchise can also catch up on all the action that’s transpired so far with a subscription to HBO Max, where the original series exists in its entirety. Ravenswood can be enjoyed — by some viewers, at least — on Amazon Prime, and The Perfectionists is available to anyone with a Hulu subscription.