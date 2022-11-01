Here’s where to watch ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’

Courage the Cowardly Dog made and ruined childhoods all over the world. Depending on your propensity to sleep with the light on, Courage either injected your growing mind with a healthy concoction of comedy and horror or stamped it with terrifying images that took years to expunge. If you fell into the former camp, you can revisit your seedy childhood crush on several media platforms. If you belonged to the latter, perhaps it’s time to face your fears like the titular beagle. Here’s where you can do that.

Where to watch Courage in the U.S.

Image via Cartoon Network

In the U.S., all four seasons of Courage the Cowardly Dog are available to stream on HBO Max. They’re also available to stream on the Boomerang Amazon Channel. For those who have only the courage to stream half the series, standalone Boomerang hosts two seasons. For those with the courage to stream a quarter of the series, Spectrum on Demand has the first season. If you don’t want to stream Courage at all, you can buy all four seasons on iTunes or Amazon and two seasons on Google Play.

Where to watch Courage in other countries

Image via Cartoon Network

In Canada, Courage can be streamed on Nick+ Amazon Channel and StackTV and bought from iTunes, Google Play, and the Microsoft Store; in Brazil, it’s available for streaming on HBO Max; in Hong Kong, Thailand, and India, it can be streamed on HBO Go. Australia doesn’t have a streaming option for Courage but allows fans to buy the series on iTunes, which is similar to the U.K., where Courage isn’t listed on streaming platforms but is available for purchase from iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.

For the show’s availability in a country we didn’t mention, check out JustWatch and then just watch Courage the Cowardly Dog. There’s so much endearing creepiness to explore.