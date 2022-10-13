Here’s where you’ve seen ‘The Winchesters’ Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly

TV fans are very excited about The Winchesters, and this excitement has only grown now that fans have seen the cast in action. But after the first episode hit screens, many people wondered where else they’d seen the show’s two main leads.

So here is everything you need to know about Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly and their past roles on the big and small screens.

What is The Winchesters?

The Winchesters is a dark fantasy series that acts as a spin-off and prequel to the long-running TV hit Supernatural. It follows Dean Winchester’s parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell, as they hunt monsters in the 1970s and try to solve a mystery about their own family and their history with the supernatural.

What else have you seen Drake Rodger in?

Drake Rodger plays the male lead, John Winchester. Drake made his big screen debut in 2020’s Murder RX. In 2021, Rodger played the role of Conor in the horror thriller Not Alone.

Then, in 2022, Rodger portrayed Judd in The In Between, the sci-fi romance film released via Paramount Plus. The same year, he would appear in the thriller Mantra, playing the role of Nathan Kamber.

So, for many viewers, The Winchesters will be the first time they’ve seen Drake Rodger in a leading role.

Where else have you seen Meg Donnelly?

Meg Donnelly plays the female lead, Mary Campbell. She has had a very fascinating career, making her screen debut in 2013 in an episode of Celebrity Ghost Stories.

Then in 2013, she fully burst onto the scene, taking one of the lead roles in Cartoon Network’s animation/live-action hybrid show Team Toon. In 2016, she would make her prime-time debut when she joined the cast of American Housewife. In that sitcom, she took the role of Taylor Otto, a character she performed until 2021.

In 2017, she also appeared in the thriller movie The Broken Ones, where she played the role of Lilly Kelly. However, her breakout role came in 2018. Donnelly took the part of Addison in the Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies. This film proved popular, and it spawned a massive franchise, allowing Donnelly to reprise her role as Addison in 2020’s Zombies 2 and 2022’s Zombies 3. These movies have done well with younger viewers, leading to Meg becoming a well-known figure in certain circles.