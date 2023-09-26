‘He’s too messy and hot headed’: Feedsters believe Cirie and Jared would never work together on ‘Big Brother 25’ if they were not related

As we know, Cirie Fields is a legend when it comes to competition shows. She competed on four respective seasons of Survivor (Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains, and Game Changers), she won the inaugural season of The Traitors, and now she is trying her luck at Big Brother.

While she is one of the houseguests on Big Brother 25, shocking the other contestants and entering the house at the end of episode one, Cirie enters the game with an advantage (or disadvantage) that she has never had throughout her journey on reality TV.

Cirie’s son is also a houseguest this season, however, given his controversy in the house and rocky relationships with his fellow contestants, Big Brother superfans believe that Jared Fields has not necessarily been an asset to her game.

To kickstart the conversation, @factor_supa shared via Reddit, “If Cirie and Jared were never related in the first place, do you think they would work together?” Naturally, this question sparked a great deal of chatter from Big Brother fans nationwide…

Photos via CBS

When this question was posed, the top comment speaks for itself. “Nah he’s too messy and hot-headed,” @Sheek014 dished, garnering nearly 600 upvotes — we seriously could not agree more!

In fact, there were dozens of Reddit users sharing very similar viewpoints, such as @kittykateeeee who said, “No. He’s an idiot,” @ssevcik who shared, “No, he’s super dumb, messy, and hot-headed. She’d target him,” and @BJntheRV who wrote, “Not a chance. I don’t think either of them would choose to work together of they had been strangers.”

Based on Cirie’s allies during her respective Survivor journeys, Jared does not fit the bill.

To top it all off, several Reddit users developed a theory that Cirie never wanted to play Big Brother in the first place — she was always doing this for Jared!

“I’m not sure she’d even do Big Brother, but for him wanting to be on a show? 100 days is a long commitment and there are plenty of month-long alternatives,” @CobblerLiving4629 wrote, kicking off the conversation.

“I think you’re right. This is the same reason that Sandra agreed to play Australian Survivor, even though it’s longer and pays less. She did it for her daughter,” @galeforcewinds95 added, referencing Sandra Diaz-Twine’s stint on Australian Survivor: Blood vs Water alongside her daughter, Nina Twine.

Big Brother legend and longtime friend of Cirie Fields, Rachel Reilly, seemed to confirm this theory, ultimately putting the rumors to rest. @KapriciousKitten shared, “Rachel Reilly kind of insinuated that on a recent podcast — she described Cirie talking about going on the show as ‘a way to spend time with her son.’ I don’t think there’s a chance she would have done it without him.”

Does Cirie deserve to be in the Big Brother house when she doesn’t even have her eyes on the prize? Fellow houseguests Cameron Hardin and Blue Kim have mentioned the $750,000 cash prize numerous times in the Diary Room, sharing how it could better the lives of their respective families, but does Cirie need the money? Just some things to think about…

Screengrab via CBS

As of right now, Jared is not in the game entirely, having been eliminated in a spine-chilling double eviction on Thursday (Sep. 21) in a 6-1 vote, leaving the Big Brother house just moments after Cameron.

Both Jared and Cameron are Big Brother zombies this week. After a high-stakes competition this Thursday (September 28), only one of them will have their game resurrected, while the other one will be leaving the Big Brother house once and for all.

Based on conversations on the Big Brother live feeds, it appears that Cameron won the Resurrection Rumble competition, despite being left on a cliffhanger at the end of the episode this past Sunday (September 24). With a challenge on the horizon that determines their fate in the game, Cameron now has the power to decide to play himself or choose Jared to play.

If the competing houseguest wins, then they will reenter the Big Brother house for good. If the competing houseguest loses, then the other zombie will get their game resurrected — it is sure to be a nail-biter!

Regardless of what happens this Thursday, Cirie’s game is about to change once and for all. To find out which zombie stays in the Big Brother house, and to see how Cirie’s game unfolds from here, be sure to tune into CBS this Thursday at 9pm ET/PT.