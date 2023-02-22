Hilarious TikTok compilation serves as promo for season 4 of ‘Love is Blind’

The Netflix reality series Love is Blind is coming back for a fourth season. And to get people excited about the series, the show has used its fans to promote the show in its newest trailer.

The show’s newest trailer was released across social media, featuring fan reactions on TikTok and other social media platforms, and preview clips from the series’ fourth season. A lot of the fan reactions were mainly positive, with people talking about why they liked the show, reactions during the reveals and the show’s finale, and theories of who’s staying together.

Season one of Love is Blind was first released on Netflix on Feb 13, 2020. The show is a social experiment to see if people can fall in love without seeing what the other person looks like. Contestants would engage in blind speed-dating where people would get to know their potential partners with a wall in between them.

Out of five to six couples that were featured in the show, only two would get married by the end of each season. But only four couples throughout the entire series are reported to still be together. Meanwhile, others tried to mend their relationship after filming, while many simply ended up dating other people.

The series collectively received an average score of 70 percent from critics. And despite what the season four promo depicts, audiences gave it a 41 percent rating, with season three receiving the lowest average score of 17 percent. Fortunately, the show was nominated for two Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2020 and 2022 for ‘Outstanding Structured Reality Program.’

Love is Blind season four drops on Netflix on March 24, 2023.