Horny historians revel in ‘Seinfeld’ inventing No Nut November thirty years ago

Halloween has come and gone, and now November is upon us. Thanks to one of the internet’s strangest challenges returning in the form of No Nut November, Seinfeld fans are celebrating the series potentially creating the trend thirty years ago.

Airing Nov. 18, 1992 was one of the most celebrated and adored episodes of the long-running sitcom, “The Contest”. Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer all enter a contest to see who can last the longest without curbing their enthusiasm, so to speak. The quest to remain the “master of your domain” led to some of the best moments in all of Seinfeld and an esteemed sh*tposting account has just realised the modern link.

Larry David, clearly not content with co-creating both Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld, can now add a truly horrible internet trend to his name. If his epitaph doesn’t reference the creation of No Nut November, has it really captured his lasting impact on culture?

reminder that seinfeld invented no nut november 30 years ago pic.twitter.com/BKkQ94LXW6 — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) November 1, 2022

Fans are reliving the episode now as well, with it such a strong episode which surprisingly stands the test of time three decades later. Comedy is traditionally the quickest thing to age, and it’s such a testament to David and Jerry Seinfeld the majority of their episodes have remained funny.

I love how Elaine broke before George. Something so beautiful about that. — Armando Valerio 🎃 (@A_V_III) November 1, 2022

The more horrendous post-irony memes are also here for those curious, and we’re truly sorry your eyes have to see this next tweet. Well, not really. You all know what you’ve done.

GERGE: she's no-ing on my nut until i vember



JARY: good luck with ALL THAT — Mr Joevember ⚽🦖🍺 (@MOFFITW) November 1, 2022

“The Contest” and all other episodes of Seinfeld are available to stream on Netflix. But will you remain a master of your domain in November?