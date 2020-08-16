The Best Horror Shows On Netflix According To Rotten Tomatoes

Along with bargain-basement action movies, horror is the other one of cinema’s major genres that can consistently be relied on to flood the marketplace on an annual basis. Similar to how viewers can’t seem to get enough of blood, bullets, fist fights and shootouts, they also love being scared out of their seats just as much.

The low risk and high reward that comes with horror has made it one of the industry’s most profitable enterprises, because there’s always going to be an audience willing to spend their time on something that has the potential to terrify them. But not all of these projects are made with tiny budgets and designed to jump-start an annual franchise, as there’s also been a noticeable rise of horror-centric TV shows over the last several years, especially on Netflix.

Inevitably, not all of them will be worth your time, but there are still more than a few that have racked up impressive scores on Rotten Tomatoes that cover almost all of the bases. Adaptations, animation, real-life stories, thrillers, cult favorites and cultural phenomenons all feature among the review aggregator’s highest-rated horror shows, and you can check out the list down below along with how well they fared on the Tomatometer.

Death Note Season 1 – 99%

Ash vs. Evil Dead Seasons 1-3 – 99%

Mindhunter Seasons 1 and 2 – 98%

The Returned Seasons 1 and 2 – 97%

Dark Seasons 1-3 – 95%

Stranger Things Seasons 1-3 – 93%

Supernatural Seasons 1-15 – 93%

Bates Motel Seasons 1-5 – 93%

The Haunting of Hill House – 93%

Castlevania Seasons 1-3 – 93%

As you can see, that’s a pretty eclectic mix that will easily cater to every possible taste, and there’s a high chance that any self-respecting horror fan has already seen at least a couple of them from start to finish. Just like every other genre though, horror is entirely subjective, and if you don’t fancy the nostalgia-driven Stranger Things or fan-baiting Supernatural, then there’s always the gripping Mindhunter or slow-burning Bates Motel available on Netflix at the push of a button.

But tell us, have you been enjoying any of these shows lately? As always, let us know down below.