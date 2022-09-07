House of the Dragon depicts the Targaryen dynasty at the pinnacle of their power; a period when each member of the family had a dragon of their own, and the serpentine firedrakes were trained from birth to become weapons of mass destruction. But by the time Daenerys birthed her three eggs, there wasn’t much in the way of industry when it came to dragons.

In essence, the Breaker of Chains had no idea how to train her dragons. (Not to be confused with that other franchise). What’s more, Daenerys had to ride her dragons barebacked, with no harness to keep her properly in place. It seems that Game of Thrones fans have only just realized this, thanks to seeing numerous Targaryens and Velaryons riding their dragons in House of the Dragon, a revelation that has left them in awe of the Song of Ice and Fire heroine.

Daenerys may have inherited that overbearing legacy when the Targaryen name had been all but forgotten in the Seven Kingdoms, but she was probably one of the most badass characters of her line in history, if not the most.

Sitting on Drogon bareback must be more uncomfortable by far than sitting on the Iron Throne.

Maybe Tyrion could’ve designed a saddle for her as he did for Bran.

Then again, Tyrion was not the man he once was under George R.R. Martin’s deft characterization.

Game of Thrones veterans will never pass up a chance to take a jab at the final season.

The Mother of Dragons was a force to be reckoned with, that’s for sure. All the more reason to hate what they did with her in the penultimate episode.

House of the Dragon continues next Sunday with its fourth episode.