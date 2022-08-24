‘House of the Dragon’ fan draws strange comparisons with ‘The Lion King,’ and it might not be crazy

Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon was an instant hit after it premiered last weekend. However, one fan noticed that this show might be telling a similar story that we all know, and the evidence doesn’t lie. Is the Game of Thrones prequel just a rewritten version of The Lion King?

Reddit user u/Now_Just_Maul shared six images on r/HouseOfTheDragon that showed comparisons of the Game of Thrones prequel and The Lion King. According to the OP, episode one followed the story of The Lion King before Mufasa was killed by a wildebeest herd. And while the theory has some hind legs to stand on, it’s not quite what happens based on the events of the book.

Obviously, OP has not read the book where the show was based, and fans commented underneath, saying that the next few episodes will be a wild ride.

'House of the Dragon' Season One Episode One 1 of 15

Click to skip Milly Alcock and Paddy Considine as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and King Viserys I Targaryen



Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Prince Daemon Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Ser Ser Criston Cole and Prince Daemon Targaryen

Michael Carter as King Jaehaerys Targaryen

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Sian Brooke as Queen Aemma Arryn

Click to zoom

However, some Reddit users joked with the observations when they compared Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen’s relationship in the episode to Scar’s and Simba’s. Apparently, the poster had somewhat forgotten what show they were watching, and didn’t believe that Daemon and Rhaenyra’s relationship would go as far as something sexual.

So far, episode one has showcased a respectable and familial relationship between Daemon and Rhaenyra. That being said, it is expected to evolve into something even more between uncle and niece in the Targaryen family. This is a Game of Thrones franchise we’re talking about, after all, and they are Targaryens.