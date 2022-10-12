Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin seems to think that House of the Dragon needs at least another three seasons to depict the Dance of Dragons in earnest. Fans couldn’t agree more.

After David Benioff and D.B. Weiss rushed the final Game of Thrones season and — to put it lightly — ended things on a disastrous note, fans had grown wary of any attempt to adapt Westeros in the current landscape of television. House put all those concerns to rest with its brilliantly crafted narrative and even more compelling characters, not only reigniting interest in Martin’s story, but reminding everyone of the strengths that led to its overwhelming popularity in the first place.

But while we have had an amazing first season with House, that doesn’t mean the powers that be will be able to ride that streak to the end. If the creator himself has anything to say on the matter, though, things will turn out quite differently this time, if for nothing besides the fact that he’s going to oversee everything.

Martin recently revealed on his blog that House needs three more 10-episode seasons to tell the story of the Targaryens properly, and it seems that the fandom is fully on board with that notion.

In fact, as they see it, what Martin says should be law as far as HBO is concerned.

Besides, I think we can all agree that the best seasons of Game of Thrones were the first four. Maybe that’s the Westerosi lucky number.

The only catch is that showrunner Ryan Condal and co. are taking their sweet time with production. If they don’t shake things up soon, we’re looking at 8-10 years until House has burned through Martin’s Fire & Blood novel.

Fortunately, we still have two more House episodes until the inevitable hiatus between seasons 1 and 2.