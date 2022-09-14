Four episodes without the death of a favorite character might make many House of the Dragon fans complacent enough to think that they’re watching any old fantasy show. But this is Game of Thrones, and there can only be one way at the end of its conflicts, or their beginning, for that matter.

You guessed it; we’re talking about characters dying horrible deaths. The closer you feel to a character, or the more popular they are, the more tragic their passing, in circumstances that would have you gnashing your teeth at how gruesome they are. And House fans should be wary of the prequel series above all else, because it is slowly but surely building towards the Dance of Dragons, the Targaryen civil war that almost destroyed the Seven Kingdoms.

Unfortunately, just as Robert’s death set off the War of the Five Kings, it seems to viewers that it’s only inevitable for Paddy Considine’s King Viserys to pave the path for the next succession struggle. And they think he’s going to die horribly, too.

Though if anything, the king is slowly succumbing to his age and weariness of all things.

It’s Robert Baratheon all over again, though the manner of Viserys’s death remains a mystery.

How amazing would it be if Viserys somehow managed to outlive everyone?

It’s not an encouraging thought that Paddy Considine’s character should be killed off so soon when he’s everyone’s favorite.

House of the Dragon will return next Sunday night with its fifth episode.