It’s been a little over seven weeks since House of the Dragon officially reintroduced fans to the world of Westeros, but it seems that the show has failed to make good on its most basic premise, after all.

House involves the Targaryen dynasty at the height of their power and influence over the Seven Kingdoms. Much of this strength comes from their dragons, who rule supreme over every battlefield and only leave charred remains in their wake. After all, what is manpower when you’re literally capable of raining death on your enemies from above?

In essence, the new series is all about dragons and how they changed the course of history, but despite the producers calling it House of the Dragon, fans have yet to see a dragon in their own house. If anything, they all seem to share a dark cave near King’s Landing, so what gives, HBO?

“The title of this series is a lie,” proclaims a very frustrated fan on Reddit, a meme that immediately goes viral.

Wait until the rest of them hear that it’s House of the Dragon and not Dragons, per what HBO and their occult overlords would have you believe.

In all seriousness, though, can we discuss the damp and dark place these dragons have to call a dwelling place? This is clearly dragon abuse. Say what you will about Dany, but at least her three hatchlings roamed free. For a little while, at least.

Well, at least these dragons are going to “dance” for us in the next season, or the season after that. Oh, wait…