You can always count on the world of Westeros to give you a rich ensemble of gray characters that not only continually play mental chess inside their heads, but also leave audiences gasping in shock for the conclusions they come to and what they do with it. House of the Dragon is also no exception to this rule, and having been introduced to its chaotic chorus in the first three episodes, fans are now picking out their favorite characters.

Here’s a brief preface of every candidate according to this viral thread over at the House of the Dragon subreddit: Otto Hightower, ever cunning and planning. King Viserys, tragic and fragile. Corlys Velaryon, a man of ambition. Rhaenyra Targaryen, caught between custom and expectation. Daemon, the Rogue Prince himself. Rhaenys, the Queen Who Never Was. Ser Harrold Westerling, Lord Commander of the Kingsguard. Lady Alicent, struggling to survive. Ser Criston Cole, a knight with a dark future dogging his every stride.

Viewers are continuing to show a lot of love for Paddy Considine’s King Viserys for all the nuance he embodies whenever he comes onscreen.

So far, it seems that Graham MacTavish’s acting chops have been wasted as Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, so let’s hope that he gets to do something of import in future episodes. And barring him, most folks are understandably going with Daemon or Rhaenyra.

As once we had Ramsay Bolton stans, it seems like the Crab Feeder is also gaining a lot of traction within the fandom.

We ought to give respect to a man who knows how to play the Game of Thrones, and Otto Hightower knows it to his bones.

And then there’s Caraxes. Can we show a little love to all these creatures giving Targaryens their power and influence?

These choices will no doubt shift dramatically as House of the Dragon builds towards its finale in the next couple of weeks.

For now, you can rewatch all three episodes that have come out so far on HBO Max.