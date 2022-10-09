Falling in love with a Game of Thrones character comes relatively easy thanks to George R.R. Martin’s nuanced way of bringing these characters to life, and House of the Dragon is no exception to this rule. But just as there were once characters we loved to hate with a fiery passion — a certain King Joffrey comes to mind — there is also one individual in the new ensemble that fans simply can’t stand.

No, for once, we’re not talking about Ser Otto Hightower, the man singlehandedly responsible for much of the strife that befalls the Seven Kingdoms in the years to come. This time, fans are disparaging a certain Littlefinger-esque spider who has been moving pieces on the chess board without anyone even noticing his deceitful presence.

Larys Strong, aka the Clubfoot, is currently assisting Queen Alicent in her war against Princess Rhaenyra. And after merely a couple of episodes, fans are of the opinion that you could not find a more irritating person in all of Westeros.

To think that a character has managed to give Joffrey a run for his money is quite surreal. Everyone should be weirded out by this guy, but Alicent openly wears that contempt on her face.

Other fans are wondering if Larys is obsessed with the queen because that’s certainly the vibe he was putting out in episode seven.

Of course, this being the internet, you should’ve expected opinions to the contrary, as hard as that might be to believe.

Frankly, we’re both excited and terrified to think about what the Clubfoot will do next, though it will almost certainly prove to be something unsavory in the extreme.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air weekly, every Sunday, on HBO and HBO Max.