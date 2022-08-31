‘House of the Dragon’ fans want to know who wins: Drogon or Caraxes?

House of the Dragon has already delivered exactly what many fans were wanting from the show: lots of cool fire-breathing dragons. Now, with a couple of new arrivals strutting their scaly stuff, fans are debating who is the strongest?

While comparing all dragons in the franchise would be a formidable task, fans of the show have taken to Reddit to compare two notable dragons: Caraxes, as ridden by Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon, and Game of Thrones‘ iconic fan-favorite Drogon, as ridden by Daenerys Targaryen.

In a thread posted to r/HouseOfTheDragon, fans are debating the specific qualities of each beast to determine who might win in a fair fight. But while there are plenty of Drogon defenders present the tide appears to favor Caraxes, the older, more mature dragon. Here’s what exactly went down.

Some always go by book canon:

Mild book spoiler, be warned:

#TeamCaraxes

Drogon is still tiny:

Of course, prime Drogon vs prime Caraxes might be a different story

We can speculate on who would win but sadly we won’t ever see the two beasts do battle as they exist in drastically different times. During his reign, Drogon is undoubtedly the most powerful dragon around as all others are extinct except for him and his siblings.

On the other hand, Caraxes was born in an era filled with dragons, with many powerful beasts noted at this time in George R.R. Martin’s books, so perhaps there’s a fiercer creature out there.

While we won’t ever see a Drogon/Caraxes matchup, House of the Dragon has been teasing much more dragon action to come so perhaps in the coming weeks we will get a genuine dragon-on-dragon battle to quench that thirst.