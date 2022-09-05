‘House of the Dragon’ has reignited the flames of hate for the Lannisters

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode three

The families of Westeros have been around for centuries so their appearances in House of the Dragon aren’t a surprise. Still, the latest arrival of the Lannisters has reignited the flames of hate amongst the fandom.

In this article, we’ll be touching on mild spoilers from House of the Dragon episode three so if you haven’t yet seen the episode make sure you do so and check back after. This is your final spoiler warning.

During the episode, Jason Lannister appears in an attempt to wed Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Not only does the character bring some serious cringe when trying to flirt with her, but he also later gets decimated by the king for the suggestion.

Not only did the Lannisters take two L’s in the episode, but now social media is back to roast them once again as the flashbacks of their antics in Game of Thrones have all come rushing back.

The best way to convey these emotions has been with memes and as you’d expect there are some doozies.

Rhaenyra when she realizes Jason Lannister is only talking to her because he wants to marry her #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/T4AczdtiPi — Nina (@Nina_labyrinth) September 5, 2022

i know this ugly ass lannister isn’t trying to wife up THE Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen#HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/eOmX2P8iEf — yari (@watrmelonsugarr) September 5, 2022

Rhaenyra when Jason Lannister proposed to her… #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/zfEiAT2wSq — JD Kalantar (@jdkalantar) September 5, 2022

her options for marriage are a Lannister or her two year old half brother 😭 bitch burn me at the stake cause FUCK NO #HOTD #DemDragons pic.twitter.com/Xkj2Qb7DCr — Chucalissa Landry 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@lexxdadon) September 5, 2022

The writers shitting on House Lannister this episode?



I fear we may have the best writing team for House of the Dragon… #HOTD#Houseofthedragonhbo pic.twitter.com/6QXFNoZ0NW — Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) September 5, 2022

There’s just something about watching a Targaryen reject a Lannister. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/bdRhzgUktW — Dinithi (@adeedoes) September 5, 2022

It isn’t clear how much the Lannisters will factor into the story of House of the Dragon, but this appearance would suggest that it won’t be a focal point — which should please some of the fans. That being said, we’ll likely see more Lannister action before the run is over so fans should brace themselves.

House of the Dragon is available to stream right now on HBO Max. While you’re there if you’d like to be further enraged you can stream all of Game of Thrones and re-live the Lannister action.