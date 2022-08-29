‘House of the Dragon’: How much time passed between episodes 1 and 2? Time jump, explained

One of the most talked about and most watched series only two episodes in is House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel set a record for most viewers during the first episode on August 21st. In the first episode, fans were introduced to many new characters of the Targaryen dynasty that include Viserys, the current king, his daughter, Rhaenyra, his brother Daemon, and members of the small council.

Fans also got to meet the Highgardens before they got claim on territory in Game of Thrones. However, the show seemingly took a large step forward between the two episodes. This was not at all the way that Game of Thrones took place with time. So just exactly how much time has passed between episodes one and two?

How much time passed between episodes one and two?

Image via HBO

Six months had passed between the two episodes, meaning that there was so much that was unaccounted for and that viewers had to be quickly brought up to speed on. For instance, Daemon had fully overtaken Dragonstone by this point. Even though it was assumed he would due to his powerful forces, those watching did not see him overtake the area. The fact that the show has such big time jumps does make a lot of sense, as the show takes place a full 172 years before Daenerys was born.

Depending upon how far the writers of the show intend on going in terms of how close they get to when Daenerys is born, there will be more time jumps coming up. Some of these time jumps might likely end up being a few years. This will differ from Game of Thrones, as fans were able to see every detail of what happened on the show. Every battle was either talked about in present tense or shown. Watching the progression of the characters in real time was one of the great draws to the Game of Thrones.

The writers of House of the Dragon were also able to show that very well, especially considering such a massive time jump. Rhaenyra showed herself really grow into a decision maker when she ended up choosing Criston Cole to be in charge of protecting her father due to his combat experience. Viserys showed himself to have understood that he will need another wife at some point. Corlys grew to his want and desire of power by any means necessary.

Fans of the show can continue to stream House of the Dragon on HBO Max.