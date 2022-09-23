‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t exactly hilarious, but fans wonder if it even needs to be

Game of Thrones fans acknowledge that the humor in House of the Dragon is different from the original series, and they’re fine with it.

In the r/HoueOfTheDragon subreddit, one user posted a still photo of the death stare Sandor ‘The Hound’ Clegane (Rory McCann) shot at Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) in Season 7, along with the caption, “Only thing missing in HOTD is some laughs. House of the Dragon is a good show, but I feel like it lacks a bit of humor. I find Game of Thrones to be funnier. (This is just my opinion.)”

Other fans of the series quickly made it clear that House of the Dragon has a sense of humor, but it’s slightly more subtle. Redditor Tagger_Almond referenced the comical moment when King Viserys (Paddy Considine) teased socially awkward Queen Alicent (Emily Carey) after she asked her combative brother-in-law Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) if he would like to see her new tapestries.

Speaking of Alicent’s home decor, another Redditor couldn’t help but notice the erotic artwork prominently adorning the walls in the bed chamber she shares with King Viserys.

Fiveby21 brought up Prince Daemon’s condescending greeting to Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) when their paths crossed at Dragonstone after the tournament, “Ser Crispin, is it?”

Another fan pointed to King Viserys reaction humorous response to Ser Otto Hightower’s (Rhys Ifans) disturbing suggestion of an age gap marriage between Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and a close family member.

Pure-Drawer-2617 pointed out some of the slapstick elements of the show, such as Daemon’s defiant return to court each time he is banished by his brother and Viserys eating his feeling when things got heated between Daemon and Rhaenyra at her wedding to Laenor Velaryon.

While the comedic tone of the series is distinct from Game of Thrones, there is plenty of tongue-in-cheek humor in House of the Dragon and most fans are here for it.

House of the Dragon is streaming on HBO Max.