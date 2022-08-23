‘House of the Dragon’ premiere viewership more than double that of ‘Stranger Things 4’

Back with its first spin-off series, the Game of Thrones franchise has once again cemented itself at the top of the TV world thanks to House of the Dragon.

According to numbers reported by Variety, the House of the Dragon premiere drew in almost 10 million viewers, a number that beats out every other series HBO has released, including its predecessor Game of Thrones.

Continuing further, the House of the Dragon hasn’t just beat out Game of Thrones, but also the year’s previous biggest hit Stranger Things, which topped the charts with the release of season four.

Per numbers by Samba TV, a television analytics company, House of the Dragon’s premiere was watched by 2.6 million households across the United States. This number more than doubles what Stranger Things peaked at with 1.2 million US households.

It is also worth noting that the HBO Max app suffered crashing issues while House of the Dragon premiered, which ultimately reduced the number of households that were able to catch the episode as it aired.

Strangely these issues with HBO Max were reportedly skewed towards users attempting to watch on the service via Amazon devices, including the Fire TV stick.

Seemingly a return to form, House of the Dragon is off to a spectacular start, but it remains to be seen if the series can continue this traction each week as it airs the first 10-episode season of the show.

If you haven’t yet seen it, you can stream House of the Dragon on HBO Max now.