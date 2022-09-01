‘House of the Dragon’ showrunner steps down ahead of second season

After years of work on the show and just two episodes having aired, House of the Dragon showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has reportedly made his exit from the show.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Sapochnik will step down from his current role, leaving Ryan Condal as the sole showrunner on the series heading into its second season. The report says that Sapochnik has entered a first-look deal to develop new projects with HBO, however, he will continue on as an executive producer for the Game of Thrones spinoff going forward.

Sapochnik shared a statement with the outlet about his move detailing how this tough decision was the right one for him both personally and professionally and wishing success to the team going forward.

“Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon. I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. “As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season two and beyond.”

With Sapochnik’s role change, Alan Taylor has joined the team as executive producer and will also direct multiple episodes of the show’s second season. Taylor directed multiple episodes of Game of Thrones so he has plenty of experience in the lands of Westeros coming into this new role.

Directing the show’s first episode which premiered to more than 25 million viewers in the first week, Sapochnik’s time working on House of the Dragon so far could not have been more successful. While Condal will have the reigns going forward he will continue to be guided by series creator George R.R. Martin as was the case with season one.