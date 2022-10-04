If Daemon Targaryen is the Rogue Prince for going against the rules, then Rhaenyra should be named something a hell of a lot worse just for what she does on a regular weekday. And we all love her for it, right? But when Robb Stark did it, and only once, everyone commented on how stupid he was. As you can imagine, the House of the Dragon fandom is calling folks out over this apparent double standard, but not everyone sees the connection between these two characters.

Robb Stark was the young wolf, the King in the North, who brought the Lannisters to heel wherever he fought. The only mistake he ever made was marrying Talisa and breaking his promise to old Walder Frey, a mistake that ended up losing him everyone and everything.

According to the community, Rhaenyra is much the same, always following her heart and not caring one way or another what duty demands of her. But in the case of Robb, everyone admonished the Stark heir for risking everything, while everything Rhaenyra does makes her even more of a queen as far as they reckon.

There’s so much infighting and people calling each other out over random musings that they made many years ago that the House community is essentially kicking off a civil war of their own.

A lot of people believe that marrying Talisa wasn’t the only lethal mistake Robb made.

In fairness, they did go on a dumbfounding streak near the end.

As far as the rest are concerned, Robb Stark could do no wrong.

And we’re once again getting PTSD from the Red Wedding. Thank you, House fans.