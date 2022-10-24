Even in an impeccably-cast series, one ‘House of the Dragon’ star is still winning every popularity contest

With House of the Dragon having finally wrapped up its first season, both long-time and brand new fans of George R.R. Martin‘s beloved fantasy world are surely toiling with their newfound predicament of having nothing to look forward to next Sunday, instead setting their sights on the arrival of the second season, which was confirmed shortly after the first one landed onto HBO Max.

But in many ways, the conclusion of the finale was no different than the passing of its previous episodes; most notably in Ewan Mitchell, the acting talent behind Prince Aemond Targaryan in the show, once again receiving heaps and heaps of praise for his electrifying performance amongst many a masterclass provided by his co-stars.

Indeed, Mitchell’s magnetic gravitas has held the attention of audiences in an iron grip since he first graced our screens, and after yet another highway robbery of the spotlight in the season finale, fans on r/HouseOfTheDragon have taken to praising the actor’s talent, as has seemingly become part of their routine.

One user compared Mitchell’s portrayal of the ambitious, hot-headed Aemond to that of the quieter, more genial Osforth, who Mitchell plays in the British historical fiction series The Last Kingdom; evidently, Mitchell’s range knows few bounds.

Another user mentioned how Mitchell’s rousing performance cemented Aemond as one of their favorite characters; an impressive feat, as they would go on to state how much they hated the Targaryan prince in Martin’s books.

And one other generous fan commended the cast surrounding Mitchell, who ultimately manage to give him a run for his money as the agreed-upon best casting choice.

House of the Dragon is currently streaming the entirety of its first season on HBO Max.