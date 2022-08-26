‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on their mysterious character

House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel discusses Ser Criston Cole’s mysterious motivations.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Frankel talks about the Dornish knight and his actions in the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Well, I think that, you know, if you read the books and look at the original show, the Dornish are very much looked at with disdain. There aren’t many Dornish people in Kings Landing, let alone Dornish competitors in tournaments where you need to be of a noble house, and he isn’t of one. “So I think that it’s the double whammy of: not only is he not from a noble house, but he’s also Dornish, and he is the only Dornish character on this show. So I think it’s that feeling, really. I think he’s certainly aware that she is Daemon’s niece and also the princess of the Seven Kingdoms. So I suppose there’s almost no-one who could be of more importance for him to – yeah, I think it’s very much a showman thing, rather than him sort of establishing a deep connection with her.”

Frankel is correct in saying that Dorn doesn’t have much representation in King’s Landing. Even in GOT, Prince Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) didn’t appear in the series until season four, and his time was short-lived, though his bloody exit did leave an indelible mark on fans.

In “Heirs of the Dragon,” Ser Criston Cole asks for Rhaenyra Targaryen’s favor prior to taking on Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) in a vicious tournament of strength as the royals watch on. After the joust, the two fight sans horses and it’s an impressive show that places Cole in the spotlight.

Frankel discussed his character’s awareness of his actions and what that could mean. “I think he’s certainly aware that she is Daemon’s niece and also the princess of the Seven Kingdoms,” said Frankel. “So I suppose there’s almost no one who could be of more importance for him to – yeah, I think it’s very much a showman thing, rather than him sort of establishing a deep connection with her.”

Rhaenyra is the daughter of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) the most powerful man in King’s Landing, which makes her of significant importance as well. There are rumors that this could lead to a romance between them, but for now, the actor is withholding that information.

House of the Dragon became HBO’s biggest premiere in its history, drawing in nearly 10 million people. In less than a week after its premiere, it’s been confirmed for a season two renewal, which means there will be a lot more fire, blood, and political intrigue to come.