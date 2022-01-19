How did Bob Ross die?

For 11 years, artist Bob Ross captivated and instructed aspiring painters on his half-hour TV show The Joy of Painting. Premiering in 1983, the long-running PBS series drew a significant fanbase over the course of its 31 seasons. Thanks to his charismatic personality and soothing voice, Ross soon became a household name and something of a cultural icon, mimicked and emulated by countless others in various forms of media. You might recall the Deadpool ads where Ryan Reynolds imitated Ross’s signature hairstyle and voice as a gag to promote the film.

Even years after his death, fans still remember the iconic artist, so much so that even a Marvel character had to give the man his roses. But how exactly did Ross die? At the time of his death in 1995, no one seemed to know much about the cause, as the story itself flew under the radar. According to All That’s Interesting, the headline of his New York Times obituary read, “Bob Ross, 52, Dies; Was A Painter On TV,” and he was the only one in the section without a photo. Not much to go on for such a prolific personality. So what happened to him?

What happened to Bob Ross?

Bob Ross was born on October 29th, 1942, in Daytona Beach, Florida. He dropped out of school in the ninth grade to work as an apprentice to his father and went on to join the Air Force at 18. During his 20 years as a drill sergeant in the military (can you imagine?), Ross took up painting as a way to calm himself after days spent raising his voice at recruits. He vowed to never yell again if he ever left the Air Force, and if you’ve seen any episodes of The Joy of Painting, then you know he certainly made good on that promise.

After the military, Ross studied with renowned painter William Alexander and learned the “wet-on-wet” technique, which involved applying oil paint on top of still-wet paint rather than waiting between layers for the paint to dry. After some practice with the technique, Ross was eventually able to finish a painting in less than 30 minutes, which ended up being the perfect length of time for a PBS show featuring his process. Thus, The Joy of Painting was born. The show ran for 31 seasons, ending in 1995 when Ross’s health began to decline.

Per All That’s Interesting, Ross was a heavy smoker and suffered two heart attacks and a battle with cancer by the time he reached his 40s. He was diagnosed with lymphoma in 1994, and by the following year, his struggle with the disease left him dead at the age of 52.

As sad as his passing was to fans of his show, Ross’s legacy lives on. Thanks to Twitch and YouTube, he experienced a resurgence in the 21st century when The Joy of Painting became streamable. In 2020, the Smithsonian acquired two of Ross’s paintings as well as his easel, palette, brushes, and other materials related to The Joy of Painting for the American History Museum, per Movie Maker.

Even though Ross is no longer with us, his teachings will continue to inspire the next generations of painters for years to come.