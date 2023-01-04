How did [spoiler] die in ‘1923?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 1923.

Yellowstone prequel 1923 has had fans on the edge of their seats all season, and the most recent episode was no different. The show starring Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Jerome Flynn, and Darren Mann to name a few, the prequel to Yellowstone is only three episodes in and has already received high praise.

The series is a Paramount Plus exclusive, but the first episode also aired on the Paramount network. With views from each platform, it was a record-breaking premiere with over 7.4 million viewers. The show has already had many big moments, much like Yellowstone before it. Unfortunately, with it being the wild west, bad stuff tends to happen. Some people are just in the wrong place at the wrong time. One of those people, sadly, was John Dutton. But how exactly did John Dutton die in episode three of 1923?

How did John Dutton die?

Image via Paramount Plus

Sadly for viewers, episode three was when John Dutton lost his life. Scottish sheepherder Banner Creighton, played by Jerome Flynn, ambushed the entire Dutton family with gunfire as they were returning home from the city. Banner’s reasons for targeting the Duttons were selfish; his pride was wounded after the Duttons found him allowing his sheep to graze on their land.

While John was the only one to die, many other family members were severely injured as well; Jacob Dutton is fighting against grave injuries, while Jack Dutton and his fiancée, Elizabeth, were also wounded during the battle. It was sad to see Cara Dutton write to Spencer, John’s brother, and inform him of what had happened to John earlier, telling Spencer, “Your brother has been killed. By the time you receive this letter, I suppose your uncle has been killed as well… This ranch and your legacy are in peril. War has descended upon this place and your family. Whatever war you fight within yourself must wait. You must come home and fight this one.”

Spencer will more than likely stop his lion-hunting on the African adventure he and his now-fiancée are having and finally come back and fight, and viewers will undoubtedly be tuning in on January 8 to see what happens next on 1923.