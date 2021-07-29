How Do You Win Too Hot To Handle?

Too Hot To Handle is one of Netflix’s most popular reality tv series and with its premise seemingly centered around perceived attractiveness you might be wondering what the competition actually is.

If you aren’t familiar with the show, it gathers a group of single men and women and sets them up on a beachside villa with one rule — they have to abstain from any sexual interactions between themselves and other contestants. Seems simple but with the objective to find love amongst these other attractive individuals following this rule often becomes a difficult task.

Being a game show at heart with a $100,000 prize pool at stake you may be wondering how contestants can actually win the show. Here’s everything you need to know.

How To Win Too Hot To Handle

The way to win Too Hot to Handle at its core is to have all contestants abstain from sexual interaction with one another for a few weeks while participating in the show, but the chances of this happening, as you’d expect, are very low.

While the contestants are left to themselves on the beachfront, they are being watched by virtual assistant Lana who has speakers located all around the location. Each time Lana catches a contestant breaking the rule of no sexual contact she’ll note it down and reveal it at the group meeting where she will fine the group a portion of the $100,000 prize available.

Things like kissing warrant minor fines whereas doing the deed can have a hefty consequence. Sometimes Lana will reveal which contestants caused the total prize to drop but other times she’ll keep that information secret leaving contestants to argue between themselves.

During the duration of the show, Lana may give players opportunities to have a free pass as they find love or even an opportunity to earn back some of the money they’ve lost.

With the final prize pool being split between all the contestants they might want to think twice before acting in a way that could bring down their total take-home cash for the show.