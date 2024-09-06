Have you ever wondered where Gandalf the Grey and his alter ego Gandalf the White got their staffs? And do these staves give the wizards in The Lord of the Rings (also known as Istar) power?

You may think that Tolkien’s legendarium was ultimately a tale centering around humble Hobbits thrust into the maws of danger and malice, but the beating heart of every major Middle-earth story, from The Hobbit to The Lord of the Rings, is a wizened wizard, the Grey Pilgrim, who is bent on lending his help to the Free Peoples at their darkest hours.

Aragorn even goes so far as to suggest in the books that Gandalf was the main architect of Sauron’s downfall, and it should be he who is celebrated for this victory against the Dark Lord. Leafing through the pages and seeing his influence every step of the way, we can’t help but agree with the king.

But ever since making his debut in The Hobbit, fans have been wondering where Gandalf gets his power, and what role the staff of the Istar has to play — not only in their standing, but also their strength. Here’s everything we know about Gandalf’s staff.

How does Gandalf get his staff in The Lord of the Rings?

It’s not clear where Gandalf got his first wizard’s staff, but the brown wooden stave he carries in The Hobbit as well as in The Fellowship of The Ring is not only a conduit of his power, but also a herald of his standing in Eru Ilúvatar’s court. When that staff is broken in Gandalf’s fight against the Balrog of Morgoth, the character is reborn to complete his task, whereupon he goes to Lothlórien and receives his new white stave from Lady Galadriel.

Tolkien implies that the wizard’s staff is an important signifier of their function and power in Middle-earth. When Saruman’s treachery is revealed and Gandalf is brought back, the latter ascends to the head of the order, with his power noticeably increased. After the Battle of Helm’s Deep, Gandalf rides with Theoden King to Isengard and confronts Saruman.

The power of the dark wizard’s voice begins to overtake the company, but Gandalf shrugs it off with ease. When Saruman decides to retreat to his chambers, Gandalf compels him to return with the power of his own voice, and then takes away his power by breaking his staff.

He raised his hand, and spoke slowly in a clear cold voice. ‘Saruman, your staff is broken.’ There was a crack, and the staff split asunder in Saruman’s hand, and the head of it fell down at Gandalf’s feet. ‘Go!’ said Gandalf. With a cry Saruman fell back and crawled away. — from The Two Towers, Chapter 10, “The Voice of Saruman”

When we see Saruman next in the third book, he has lost all his sorcery and power, indicating that the wizard’s staff is more than just a conduit. The Maiar are powerful in the world of Tolkien, but that power could be taken away if they fail to fulfill their function or stray from the path of wisdom.

Interestingly enough, Gandalf, one of the original pieces of Tolkien’s mythology and one of its main characters, derives his name from Gandálfr, a character in the Poetic Edda. The name, in Old Norse, roughly translates to “staff-elf,” which highlights how integral the wizard’s staff is to the character of Gandalf and his fellow Istari.

