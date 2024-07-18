How does ‘The Boys’ Season 4 set up Season 5?

As the curtain closes on Season 4 of The Boys, the power balance of Prime Video’s beloved show has shifted forever. For Season 5, fans can expect the usual shocking twists, brutal violence, and biting social commentary for the series finale. We can also break down every clue left by Season 4’s finale to understand how Prime Video sets up the final chapter of The Boys.

After America, what will Homelander take over next?

In a stunning turn of events, Homelander (Antony Starr) has finally achieved his ultimate goal: becoming the supreme power in America. With the help of the cunning Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), Homelander executed a masterful plan that saw Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) framed for Victoria Neuman’s (Claudia Doumit) murder, and Senator Calhoun (David Andrews) sworn in as his puppet President. Now, with both supes and the U.S. military at his beck and call, Homelander’s reign of terror has begun in earnest.

Homelander’s first order is to impose martial law, with Supes being promoted to the highest authority regarding law enforcement. Because of that, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) are arrested while attempting to flee the country. Only Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) manages to escape, setting her up for a potential savior role in the upcoming season.

However, for a megalomaniac like Homelander, conquering just one country might not be enough to satisfy his insatiable ego. With America under his thumb, it’s not hard to imagine him setting his sights on the global stage. Sister Sage has assured Homelander her plan for a Supe world is still in motion, suggesting her megalomaniacal vision may extend far beyond U.S. borders. This global expansion could set up some truly terrifying scenarios for Season 5, as the world’s most powerful and unstable superhero seeks to exert his will globally.

Billy Butcher has embraced his villainous side

Throughout the series, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) walks a fine line between an anti-hero and an outright villain. Season 4 saw him take several decisive steps toward the dark side, with his actions becoming increasingly ruthless and morally questionable. In the finale, Butcher spectacularly betrays his team, killing Victoria Neuman by ripping her in half with chest tentacles, and stealing Frenchie’s Supe-killing virus.

Butcher’s descent into villainy creates a fascinating Season 5 dynamic. With the rest of The Boys arrested and only Annie/Starlight on the loose, Butcher is now a lone wolf hell-bent on carrying out his own twisted plan to eliminate all supes. This development could lead to some genuinely heart-wrenching confrontations in Season 5. Imagine Hughie (Jack Quaid), the show’s perpetually traumatized moral compass, being forced to take down his former mentor to save the world.

Ryan is Season 5’s wildcard

Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) has become an increasingly complex and unpredictable character throughout Season 4. The finale sees Ryan take a significant step towards embracing his father’s ideology when he kills Grace Mallory (Laila Robbins) as she attempts to convince him to fight against Homelander. This act marks a pivotal moment in Ryan’s character development, pushing him further into Homelander’s influence and away from Butcher’s reach.

Ryan’s alignment with Homelander sets up a potentially explosive dynamic for Season 5. Will he fully embrace his father’s twisted worldview, or will there still be a chance for redemption? The battle for Ryan’s soul has been a central theme of the series, and it’s likely to come to a head in the final season. His immense power, combined with his conflicted loyalties, makes him the ultimate wildcard in the upcoming showdown between Homelander and The Boys.

Soldier Boy is coming back in The Boys Season 5

Perhaps the most shocking revelation of the Season 4 finale comes in the mid-credit scene, which unveils that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is still alive. He’s shown being kept in a cryogenic chamber, visited by his son Homelander and President Calhoun. This twist sets up a potentially explosive dynamic for Season 5, as the possibility of Homelander and Soldier Boy teaming up looms large.

The reintroduction of Soldier Boy opens up intriguing possibilities for exploring the show’s themes of generational trauma and the cyclical nature of violence. His complicated relationship with Homelander and his grandson Ryan could provide fertile ground for some of the series’ most emotionally charged moments yet. Will Soldier Boy ally himself with Homelander, or could he potentially become an unexpected ally for The Boys in their fight against Vought’s corruption? After all, his ability to steal other Supes’ powers might be the only key to defeating Homelander now that he is reigning over America.

