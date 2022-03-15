Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the How I Met Your Father season one finale.

How I Met Your Father had thus far been timid in terms of callbacks and references to the original show — especially given that it’s a direct sequel taking place in the same timeline — but last night’s season one finale threw caution out the window by bringing back one of the main characters to give some much-needed relationship/life advice to Sophie.

Spoilers to follow.

For those who’ve been following the series in its entirety up to this point, last night’s episode was an emotional rollercoaster for the new ensemble of characters. The Captain returned to finish things with Becky and secure his boats in the divorce settlement, as the Captain would, and Valentina and Charlie broke up after he learned that his significant other wants to have kids.

Sophie and Jesse, meanwhile, hooked up after having an argument over his ex, but the former freaked out when Jesse confessed his love for her. Sophie then finds her way to MacLaren’s from How I Met Your Mother and meets up with none other than the legend — wait for it… and I hope you’re not lactose intolerant because the second half of that word is— dary Robin Scherbatsky, with Cobie Smulders returning to reprise her iconic role.

As one would expect, How I Met Your Mother fans are now collectively losing their minds over on social media, and they’ve been reacting to this huge cameo by sharing some of the posts you see below.

ROBIN SCHERBATSKY THAT'S ONE OF MY FAVORITE LINES OF YOURS WHAT THE FUCK😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/ABgvrlT6xI — Luke (@Gallagherl24) March 15, 2022

An occasion where lower case just won’t do.

ROBIN SCHERBATSKY??? IN 2022???? MY BELOVED???? — syd ✨ (@weltonlassos) March 15, 2022

Number one fan reporting in.

if robin scherbatsky has 1 million fans im one of them if robin scherbatsky has 100 fans im one of them if robin scherbatsky has 1 fan thats me if robin scherbatsky has 0 fans im no longer alive pic.twitter.com/M5WQIp3kb5 — ُ (@PHlLSOSOPHY) March 15, 2022

Superlative central.

robin scherbatsky you will always be famous and beautiful and gorgeous and hot and badass and sassy anD FAMOUS AND BEAUTIFUL AND GORGEOUS pic.twitter.com/ozTSbGNpZC — xiomi ⴵ (@HILLROMANOFF) March 15, 2022

Just like old times.

My girl Robin Scherbatsky back at McLaren's in the year 2022 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U6uvZrDV6T — Pri_C. (@ShhMainHoon) March 15, 2022

🚨 ALGUÉM ME DIZ SE ESTOU SONHANDO? Cobie Smulders voltou a ser Robin Scherbatsky no episódio 01.10 de 'How I Met Your Father' pic.twitter.com/oXTKSXZX8b — Cobie Smulders Brasil (@CobieSmuldersBR) March 15, 2022

ROBIN SCHERBATSKY YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/0yeBNbgfr2 — chloe JAS DAY (@ladykarevs) March 15, 2022

The incredulity still hasn’t worn off.

can't believe i got to see robin scherbatsky in 2022 #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/8YSZTcjOCS — ben wyatt lovebot (@wxnniethebish) March 15, 2022

goodnight to cobie smulders and robin scherbatsky only. pic.twitter.com/HyG1yvcS0c — ROBIN CAME HOME ! (@BLACKHlLL) March 15, 2022

robin scherbatsky is the moment pic.twitter.com/OLKjYIbDfx — rea (@bIackhiIIs) March 15, 2022

There’s no way How I Met Your Father could top this moment in future seasons unless they decide to go all-in and bring back Ted “Schmosby” Mosby and the most self-proclaimed awesome person in the entire history of the sitcom, Barney Stinson.

I mean, now that they’ve gone out of their way and brought Robin back, would it be too surprising to see the rest of them make a return at some point in future seasons of HIMYF?