Ahsoka, the latest Star Wars show on Disney Plus, has just dropped episode 3 much to the rejoicing of fans everywhere. However, the world of streaming means showrunners can now pick any old episode length they want to nowadays, no longer conforming to rigid 30-minute or 1-hour structures. This raises the question: How long is episode 3 of the sci-fi series that serves as the spiritual follow-up to Rebels and The Clone Wars?

The variable episode length of Ahsoka is an interesting thing to consider since other Disney Plus shows, particularly under the Marvel umbrella, have been accused of making shorter and shorter overall runtimes for their series, with the recent Secret Invasion being one of the shortest of all time. Even though Star Wars does not seem to be suffering the same diminishing returns problem in terms of its runtimes for Disney Plus content, the idea of individual episodes within the Ahsoka series getting shorter and shorter is still a reasonable worry for some.

Ahsoka episode 3 runtime

Photo by Suzanne Tenner/Lucasfilm

Now that episode 3 of Ahsoka is here, we have confirmed the runtime to be 37 minutes.

That is a bit shorter than the previous episodes, with the first entry being 57 minutes and the second installment clocking in at 44 minutes.

It’s probably too soon to declare a case of diminishing returns is indeed taking place, but clearly, the episode lengths have gone down with each new one. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the narrative will suffer as a result. We will just have to see how the rest of the 8-episode season shakes out when more episodes drop each Tuesday.