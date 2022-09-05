Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode three

Unlike Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon doesn’t follow a simple timeline. Instead, with each episode, we have skipped a distance into the future so we can cover more of the events and see things as they come together.

With episode three now here, a new time jump should come as no surprise. In this episode, a lot has changed and if you aren’t paying attention you may be confused as to exactly how long has passed between episodes.

Fortunately, there are some key indicators to answer these questions so here is everything you need to know about the time skip in House of the Dragon episode three.

How long is the time skip between House of the Dragon episodes 2 and 3?

House of the Dragon/HBO Max

The time between episodes two and three aren’t explicitly said with any graphics as the first episode included, but thanks to dialogue in the episode we can deduce that it has been around three years since the events of the last episode.

Most clearly indicating this is the fact that King Viserys says to a messenger when dismissing his call for help at the stepstones that the war has been ongoing for three years and can wait another three days. During episode two we saw the battle of the Stepstones for the first time and at the time it seemed to just be brewing.

Another indicator that episode three is set three years later is the fact that it is Viserys son Aegon’s second birthday. As Alicent wasn’t pregnant with the child in episode two it means that she would have needed to be impregnated and birth the child during this space of time.

It remains to be seen how big the next gap will be as we await episode four, but for now, it is good to have a gauge of the timeline thanks to episode three.