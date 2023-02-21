How many episodes are in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3?

Star Wars fans, it’s almost here! Season three of The Mandalorian is set to hit Disney Plus on March 1, and the internet is buzzing with anticipation. Jon Favreau’s creation has had two hit seasons and the newest one is poised to be another great watch, with star Pedro Pascal‘s title character returning to Mandalore alongside Grogu – or Baby Yoda as the internet has christened him. In this season Pascal’s bounty hunter is due to face some consequences for his past transgressions once he arrives on his home planet, which has led to plenty of interesting fan theories as to what might transpire.

Although it hasn’t been too long a wait since the last season dropped, many fans are already worried they’ll blitz through the content too quickly – even though it is released weekly. Some have been hoping that the show’s return to The Mandalorian’s home planet might mean a longer run of episodes, but season three is set to follow the exact same format as the previous two, with eight different chapters.

How many episodes are in The Mandalorian season three?

Like seasons one and two, there are eight episodes (or chapters) in this season of the Mandalorian. All of them were written or co-written by Jon Favreau, and the directors of each episode are yet to be revealed.

When is The Mandalorian returning to our screens?

The Mandalorian season three will be out on March 1, which means we’re just over a week away from the exciting release.

Where can I watch the older seasons of The Mandalorian?

You can watch The Mandalorian in its entirety on Disney Plus, which has exclusive rights to all Star Wars streaming content.

How often will episodes of The Mandalorian be released?

Episodes of The Mandalorian will be released weekly, beginning on March 1. This means that the eighth and final episode of season three will air on April 19.

How long will each episode of The Mandalorian season three be?

We don’t know yet how long each episode of The Mandalorian will be. In previous seasons this has varied between 25 minutes and just under an hour, so it really does depend.

Will there be a season four of The Mandalorian?

Season four of The Mandalorian is due to come out in 2024, at around this time of year. However, as it is still early in production nothing is fully confirmed, so this is subject to change.