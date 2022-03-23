Halo is one of the most highly-anticipated series of the year. Fans of the game series have been waiting for this big-budget TV adaptation of the legendary game franchise for years, with the series originally planned to debut in 2015. Though now, they’re finally getting their wish after multiple delays, its imminent release has raised many questions, the prime queries being how many episodes will Halo have and when will it arrive on Paramount Plus?

What is Halo?

Halo is based on the videogame franchise of the same name. First landing on the Xbox in 2001, the game revolutionized the first-person shooter genre and spawned a massive franchise that is still running today, with Halo Infinite, the 6th main game in the franchise, releasing in last year.

The Halo TV show is set in a different continuity to the games, taking place in a fictional universe that has been dubbed the “Halo Silver Timeline.” According to executive producer Kiki Wolfkill, this is because:

“In both protecting core canon and protecting the television story, and by that, I mean being able to give ourselves the chance to evolve both and for both to be what they need to be for their mediums without colliding with each other.”

The upcoming Halo TV show now has its own canon status! It falls under something called the "Halo Silver Timeline".



According to @k_wolfkill, this was done to help protect both the Core Canon and the TV show's story, letting each evolve to best suit the medium that they are on. pic.twitter.com/e3YAv5UDUm — Halopedia (@Halopedia) December 16, 2021

The series will see Pablo Schreiber, known for his work in Orange Is the New Black and First Man, stepping into the shoes of Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, a genetically engineered super-soldier who is thrown into both a physical and emotional conflict. Set during the 26th century, it will see him trying to save humanity from an evil alien menace called The Covenant. According to the official summary, the series will “weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

Alongside Schreiber will be several other talented stars. This includes Natascha McElhone (The Truman Show, Californication) as Dr. Halsey, Bokeem Woodbine (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) as Soren-066, and Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) as Makee. Jen Taylor will be voicing the AI Cortana, a role she has played in the main game series as well.

How many episodes will Halo have?

Season one of Halo will run for nine episodes, each of which will be an hour long. However, a second season has already been confirmed, so fans are guaranteed to get more Master Chief after this first season finishes. However, little is known about the planned timeline for the second season at this time.

When does Halo release on Paramount Plus?

Unlike many other recently released shows, Halo will not be dropping all its episodes at once. The first episode of the series is set to land on Paramount Plus on Thursday, March 24th, 2022. After this, the show will use a weekly release model, with one episode hitting the platform every Thursday, meaning that Halo fans will be keeping busy for the next few months.