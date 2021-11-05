2021 has brought us plenty of great TV content, but one of the shows making waves recently is Dopesick, a miniseries available to stream on Hulu. The show stars Michael Keaton and Peter Sarsgaard alongside a cast of other talented actors.

The show is based on the nonfiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America written by Beth Macy, which tells the story of opioid addiction throughout the US. First airing with three back-to-back episodes on Oct. 13, the remaining eight episodes are slowly being rolled out in the coming weeks with the latest dropping on Nov. 3. Whether you’ve been following along already or are looking to start the show anew, you may be wondering how much of it you can binge right now on Hulu.

How many episodes of Dopesick are on Hulu?

At the time of this writing, there are six episodes of Dopesick available to stream on Hulu, which likely means that they’ll be dropping one by one as they’re released and ultimately you’ll be able to watch the entire eight-episode series on the platform.

For international viewers, the first season of the show will begin airing weekly on Disney Plus from Nov. 12. Right now, these are the two services to watch the show on depending on your geographical location. If you want to watch it as it debuts, then Hulu is the only place to do so, which means that you may be required to use a VPN.

Over the coming weeks, the rest of Dopesick will air on Hulu and this article will be updated to reflect the airing of new episodes.