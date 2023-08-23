The first two episodes of Ahsoka premiered on Disney Plus today, but the former Jedi’s new live-action journey is only just getting started.

The streaming industry has proven that it can’t be relied upon to follow a reliable pattern with its formatting. The Mouse House, in particular, has been all over the place in this regard with its two major IPs Star Wars and the MCU, and I dare say no one would even question your knowledge of geekdom if you have trouble remembering exactly how many episodes there are in a show like Ahsoka.

But don’t worry — because as ever — we’ve got you covered.

How many episodes will there be in Ahsoka?

The Star Wars television universe found new life with the arrival of The Mandalorian a few years ago. At the moment, almost every series set in the galaxy far, far away takes place in the so-called MandoVerse timeline (with the only real exception being Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi) and they’re all being spearheaded by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

Unlike Ewan McGregor’s solo outing and Boba Fett’s spinoff show — which consisted of six episodes — the showrunners have outlined Ahsoka‘s story in a way that keeps to The Mandalorian‘s usual chapter count of eight. That means we still have six more weeks of Ahsoka to look forward to, with the eighth and final episode premiering on October 3.

With such an abundance of villains (Baylan Skoll, Morgan Elsbeth, and Admiral Thrawn – to name a few), and other character moments like Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker and Ezra Bridger’s live-action debut to get around to, Ahsoka will be in no shortage of plot threads to weave together in its run.

The as-of-yet untitled third episode is releasing next week on August 29.