How Many Kids Does Travis Barker Have?

Well, it’s official: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged. After going public only nine months ago, Barker got down on one knee and proposed to Kardashian last week at the Rosewood Miramar Resort in Montecito, California. According to E!Online, sources close to the couple said that Kardashian “had no idea” that Barker was going to propose and was thrown off by the sudden turn of events during what was supposed to be a normal day on the town. Needless to say, she was happily surprised and gladly accepted.

It must be true what they say about manifesting destiny: if you believe in something strongly enough and say it out loud, then you can speak it into existence. It wasn’t that long ago that Kardashian made the bold declaration at this year’s VMA Awards that Barker would be her future baby daddy.

Barker clearly heard her and seems to now be ready to start making good on that promise, with marriage as a first step. Both celebrities also seem eager to expand and merge their respective families, so a new progeny to the Barker-Kardashian clan may not be far behind, especially with the relationship progressing as quickly as it is.

We already know a lot about Kardashian’s three children⏤Mason, Penelope, and Reign⏤but what do we know about Barker’s? Between reality TV shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Meet the Barkers, we actually know a lot. If you haven’t been keeping up, here’s a quick rundown of the Barker family tree.

Back in the mid-2000s, Barker married American model and actress Shanna Moakler. At the time, Moakler already had a daughter with former boxing champ Oscar De La Hoya. Born March 29, 1999, Atiana De Le Hoya became Barker’s stepdaughter after 2004 and ever since, the two have had a very close relationship, even after Barker and Moakler divorced in 2008.

However, before Barker and Moakler divorced, the couple managed to sire two more children that are now step-siblings to the 22-year-old Atiana. In 2003, they welcomed their first child together, Landon Asher Barker. In 2005, they welcomed their second child and Moakler’s second daughter, Alabama Luella Barker. Now teenagers, Landon (18) and Alabama (15) have become celebrities in their own right.

According to PopSugar, Landon has developed a love for music. He’s dropped a new song every year since 2018, including “Don’t Need Her,” “Trust,” and “Holiday.” In 2016, he even performed a drum set at a concert for his dad’s band, Blink-182. But Landon’s not the only one who’s inherited his dad’s musical genes. Alabama, a YouTube personality, also has a few songs that she’s released, including “Heartbreaker” and a rendition of the Christmas jingle “Mistletoe.”

With his three kids practically on their way to being grown (with the exception of 15-year-old Alabama), Barker’s new inclusion of Kourtney and her three children should make for an interesting new family dynamic. Luckily, the two families have known each other well for a couple of years now. According to Capital FM, this is due to the fact that they have been mansion neighbors in the same gated community since 2017.

Since Barker and Kardashian have known each other for 15 years, their kids have also seen each other on a regular basis. In one episode of the KUWTK, Kardashian even said, “His kids and my kids are really good friends,” when referring to the Barkers’ closeness with the Kardashians. Their children have basically grown up in each other’s lives.

Depending on their living situation, all six kids may come to know each other a lot more once Barker and Kardashian finally tie the knot and move in together. With the possibility of more siblings on the way, it’s soon going to be a hectic time for Alabama, Landon, and Atiana. Of course, there’s no accurate forecast of just how many kids the couple is hoping to have together, but there’s no doubt that the Barker-Kardashian clan could continue to grow from here.