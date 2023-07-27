How many seasons does ‘Riverdale’ have?

Riverdale is one of the most bizarre shows in recent memory. It started out as a pop culture phenomenon, with many viewers being fascinated by the modern/mature take on classic Archie comics, but the longer the show went on (and it went on), the more it became a point of morbid fascination.

There was less praise heaped upon the talented supporting cast, and more questions thrown at Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa about what the heck the show was supposed to be going for. Was it satire? Was it soap opera? How many seasons will it go on? Answers may never be provided for the first two questions, but now that Riverdale has confirmed it will be ending, we can confidently answer the third.

Riverdale premiered on Jan. 26, 2017. It was an immediate hit with viewers, and even critics were impressed by the tonal balance and narrative twists that happened during the first season. The show was off and running. Riverdale peaked in popularity during season two, during which time it managed to draw an average of 2.12 million viewers per episode. It practically ran the Teen Choice Awards, earning 12 nominations in 2018, and winning nine, including Choice TV Actor: Drama for Cole Sprouse and Choice TV Actress: Drama for Lili Reinhart.

Things started to get a little strange in season three. The plots became more confusing and extreme, and the show seemed to be unsure as to where it was going. The ratings declined a little bit each season, with Deadline reporting an average of 1.74 million viewers per episode in season 3, to 1.35 million viewers per episode in season 4, and finally, 1.01 million viewers per episode in season 5. The critical reception followed suit.

Image via CW

Still, Riverdale drew enough attention to keep going. When the CW decided to renew the show for a seventh season, the network confirmed that it would be the last. CW CEO Mark Pedowitz issued a statement to Us Weekly, emphasizing the importance of getting the finale right for the fans. “I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs an appropriate sendoff,” Pedowitz explained. “We had a long conversation with [executive producer] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday, who is thrilled by this news, and we will treat the show in the manner it deserves. We want to make sure it goes out the right way.”

KJ Apa was similarly optimistic about the show ending on a high note, instead of sticking around for too long and falling out of relevance. “Part of you is excited that it’s ending, and a part of you doesn’t want it to end,” the Archie actor told KSite TV. It’s all that you’ve known for the last seven years of your life. So yeah, man. I think it would just be to be grateful, and to be present. That would be it.”

Riverdale is scheduled to end its seven season run on Aug. 23, 2023. It will mark the end of an era for fans, and for the network, but as they say, all good things must come to an end.