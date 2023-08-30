How many seasons of ‘Seinfeld’ are there and where can I watch them?

Seinfeld is widely regarded as one of the sitcom classics. Alongside shows like Friends, A Different World, and The Nanny, it’s just one of those shows that you can watch over and over again.

Originally, the 1990’s sitcom aired on NBC in 1989 and ran for a total of ten seasons and 180 episodes. The show, as many do, revolved around a group of friends living in New York City and whatever they could get themselves into. While it seems like that’s the premise of every show in the world (Friends, New Girl, Happy Days, Cheers, and so on), it received off-the-chart ratings all throughout its nearly decade-long run; and fans, new and old, are still watching it today, proving that this may just be a fool-proof formula.

Elaine, Jerry, Kramer, and George seemed to strike a chord with audiences, many of whom saw themselves or their own friend groups in the show. Their hilarious dynamics and both mundane and insane antics never failed to keep people laughing for just under ten seasons.

If you’ve somehow managed to be twenty or so years late to the smash hit TV show, fear not, thanks to streaming there are plenty of ways for you to start binging the millennium classic. According to Time, Seinfeld was acquired by Netflix in 2021 for the low low price of 500 million dollars. This deal allows fans from across the globe to stream the show to their hearts’ content until at least 2026.

If Netflix isn’t your streaming app of choice, no worries, the sitcom is available across a handful of other platforms as well. The show is available with a premium subscription on Sling TV and starting at two dollars an episode on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

As summer turns to fall and you’re looking for a way to cozy up inside during the fall weather, watching the cult classic may be worth considering. After all, during its run, it averaged an impressive 26 million viewers and received 10 Emmys. It even beat out Friends which averaged 23 million viewers and received six Emmys.

The entire show will only take you around three days to watch all of the episodes. That is if you don’t sleep or eat and take very minimal bathroom breaks, which is not recommended. Although, you are a couple of decades behind, so it may just be time to get bingeing.