How many seasons of ‘Survivor’ are there?

If there’s one long-running series synonymous with the reality competition genre, it’s Survivor. Year after year, castaways are marooned on an island in hopes of socializing, strategizing, and competing en route to a $1 million grand prize. So, how long has Survivor been on and how many seasons are there?

Survivor first debuted on CBS in May 2000. Sixteen Americans left the comfort of their modern lives for the rural beaches of Malaysia’s Borneo. The first run of seasons was a smash hit, to say the least. And fast forward nearly 25 years, and the franchise is still going strong.

All in all, 46 seasons of Survivor have played out on the network with host and executive producer Jeff Probst at the helm. In that time, we’ve seen over 40 people earn a life-changing sum of money as countless torches were snuffed in the process.

Most recently, 29-year-old Kenzie Petty took home the gold over runner-up Charlie Davis and third-placer finisher Ben Katzman during Survivor 46, which had its finale on May 22, 2024.

We’re currently in Survivor’s “new era,” which, in part, means the last six seasons haven’t had a general theme like many of their predecessors, including 35’s Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, 36’s Ghost Island, 37’s David vs. Goliath, 38’s Edge of Extinction, 39’s Island of the Idols, and 40’s Winners at War.

With Survivor 46 in the books, the crew will focus on finishing producing seasons 47 and 48. Although there isn’t an official premiere date, Survivor 47 will likely begin airing in September while season 48 starts in February.

Survivor 50 may feature returning players

Although the crew is focused on bringing the beloved series’s next two iterations to life, Probst is already looking ahead to season 50. While addressing fans at a Los Angeles event in April, Survivor’s frontman declared that the milestone season will likely bring back notable faces.

According toVariety, Probst asked an audience of Survivor fans if they wanted a returnee season for Survivor 50. His question was met with applause.

“In the spirit of, sometimes letting the game be in the hands of the fans, I feel like — and there a couple of people from CBS right now going ‘Oh, my God, what is happening?’ — I feel like we should just commit and make this the moment where we decide that Survivor 50 will be returning players,” he said (h/t Variety).

Probst then quickly sought approval from another executive producer, Matt Van Wagenen. With a nod, Probst gave a soft commitment to bringing back a crop of fan favorites. “I don’t know what is going to happen after this, but I’m pretty sure we’re committed,” Probst said.

If CBS continues its same schedule with Survivor, season 50 is set to drop sometime in the winter of 2026. There hasn’t been a returnee season since Winners at War in 2020.

