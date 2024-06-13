How many seasons will ‘House of the Dragon’ have?

There was no way the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon wouldn’t be overwhelmingly popular. We still have questions (and complaints) about the GOT series finale (and still wonder why a coffee cup was left in a scene from season 8…), but we’re fully on board with this deep dive into House Targaryen. We want to know if we’re going to see a lot more House of the Dragon.

With season 2 premiering this month, we’re curious if we’ll see Nettles, and we have a long list of things we want to happen. Most of all, we need to find out if there will be future seasons of House of the Dragon.

Will there be a House of the Dragon season 3?

On June 13th, 2024, Variety reported that House of the Dragon will have a third season. Given the success of season 1, and what we’re predicting will be a beloved season 2, we’re not surprised that HBO renewed the series. If HBO canceled the show, that would definitely be shocking. While the other prequel series Ten Thousand Ships is now happening again, according to Entertainment Weekly, there’s still a lot of interest and excitement in House of the Dragon and a huge fanbase who want to see it last for years to come.

In an interview with TechRadar, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal said the writing team were focused on season 3 even before HBO granted it a season 3 renewal. Condal said “We know where the story ends,” and continued that having a road map of the plot can help make your storylines richer. He added, “Obviously, we haven’t been picked up for production yet but, as we did last year, we like to be ready when they [HBO executives] say yes… hopefully they will.”

It can definitely be pretty obvious when there isn’t a proper plan for a TV series, and sometimes, as was the case with Lost, even having a guide to the characters and plotlines can still result in some muddy, confusing episodes. Knowing Ryan Condal and the writers have thought about season 3 of House of the Dragon (and what sounds like even more seasons) is great news.

Since the House of the Dragon season 1 finale ratings were so high, it would have been odd if the show was canceled before a third season could be made. Variety reported that 9.3 million people watched House of the Dragon season 2, episode 10 called “The Black Queen”. With numbers that good, how can there not be several more seasons? According to CNN, those ratings don’t even come close to the number of people who watched the Game of Thrones finale (an incredible 19.3 million). But over 9 million viewers is still impressive and makes us think we’ll see many more seasons of the HBO series.

If there is a season 3 of House of the Dragon, we’d love if it had more episodes than season 2. But we’ll definitely take whatever we get, and we know season 2 will be so great we’ll want a third season yesterday.

