How many seasons will ‘House of the Dragon’ have?

House of the Dragon is one of the year’s most anticipated shows. Both longtime Game Of Thrones fans and those new to the fantasy franchise are excited about this dark drama series. And people are already questioning how many seasons House of The Dragon will run.

Here is everything we know so far.

What is ‘House of the Dragon’ About?

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game Of Thrones. Based on George R. R. Martin’s books in general and featuring elements drawn from his book Fire & Blood, the series chronicles the history of one of Game Of Thrones’ most infamous royal dynasties, House Targaryen.

How long will season 1 of House of the Dragon run?

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will run for 10 episodes. However, these episodes will cover a large amount of content and feature several big time skips, including one 10-year time jump. Meaning the show will cover many years of the Targaryen family during its shorter runtime.

How many seasons will House of the Dragon run For?

It is currently unknown exactly how many seasons House of the Dragon will run, as the ever-changing nature of TV means that things could change quickly. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the team behind House of the Dragon broke down their plans as they currently stand.

According to showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal and HBO Max chief of content Casey Bloys, the current storyline is planned to run for three or four seasons. But they note that the show could jump forward or back in time to show other events from House Targaryen’s history, meaning that the series could run for much longer than planned.

Miguel Sapochnik says: “The Targaryens span both directions. So as a spine to other possible stories and spinoffs … this is a great place to start.”

This interview also confirms that the showrunners have an ending in mind for the current arc, further cementing the fact that this show’s length is already decided. When asked if HBO were on board with this ending, Ryan Condal told the Hollywood Reporter, “They are — today,” before noting that “Endings are the easiest thing to do in television.”

Of course, some fans are nervous about the show’s future due to the recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger, which caused many highly-anticipated shows to be cut. However, Casey Bloys said that “there have been no conversations other than everybody is excited about Dragon.” So the current plan seems safe, at least for now.