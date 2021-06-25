Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the most popular anime series of all time, even spawning its own hugely popular trading card game.

The first time a series named Yu-Gi-Oh! was aired in Japan, it wasn’t the series that you’re familiar with. Instead, it was an adaption of the original manga boasting a darker, more sinister tone and only introducing a primitive version of the card game after a few episodes. This series ran for a single season and as a movie before being reworked into the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters series commonly referred to as Yu-Gi-Oh! today.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters kept the story of the Pharoah and the ancient Egyptian elements from the manga. But the tone and characters were changed to focus entirely on the card game.

The series follows high school student Yugi Mutou and his friends as they unravel the mysteries of the Millenium items and the history of the card game. Throughout the series, Yugi learns more about the history of his Millenium Puzzle and the spirit of the Pharoah that resides within. Along the way, threats begin to rise from both the past and present which Yugi must overcome to save humanity.

The show is sure to trigger some nostalgia, however, for those who aren’t fully invested in the series you may be wondering how long it ran for.

How many seasons of Yu-Gi-Oh! Are there?

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters series began in 2000 and ran until 2004. For those who plan on rewatching it, there are exactly five seasons to cover, with 224 episodes between them.

As well as the main series, the franchise boasts plenty of spin-off content to keep you amused and full of card game goodness.

Set right after the conclusion of season five, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: Pyramid of Light provided fans a look at the events and conclusion following the series.

Shortly after a new series was launched called Yu-Gi-Oh! GX. This spin-off was set well after the events of the original series and brought with it a bunch of new features to the game that mixed up the gameplay and kept it feeling fresh. During the show, Yugi did a cameo, strengthening the connection between the two series. It isn’t, however, technically part of the original show.

This can be said for all the spin-offs that followed such as Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s, Zexal, Arc-V, or VRAINS. Yugi didn’t cameo in all of these, but he has appeared in films alongside many of the main characters from throughout the franchise.

If you’re after Yu-Gi-Oh! content, there is definitely no shortage of options.