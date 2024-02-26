How much did Kevin Costner make per episode for ‘Yellowstone?’

When western extravaganza Yellowstone first premiered on Paramount Network back in 2018, it didn’t take long for the entire nation to fall madly in love with the complex character of John Dutton — famously portrayed by acclaimed actor Kevin Costner. From the initial jump, the Academy Award-winner made his presence felt on the show, and eventually, helped propel the series to new heights and become one of the most sought-after television shows in recent memory.

Recommended Videos

As tremendous as Costner’s work was on the series, fans were undoubtedly left in sorrow after Costner revealed that he would be departing the show after the fifth and final season due to scheduling conflicts. Upon the news of Costner leaving and Yellowstone itself concluding with season five, eagle-eyed viewers were devastated to learn that the neo-western project would be nearing its end — but at least it had a fantastic run.

Months after the official announcement of Costner’s departure, fans have continued to wonder exactly how much the gifted performer made per episode while portraying the legendary John Dutton.

So, how much did Costner make per episode?

Screengrab via Paramount Network

During his time on Yellowstone, intrigued viewers might be shocked to learn that Costner’s initial pay per episode was much lower than one would assume. In the show’s early days, Costner was nabbing $500,000 per episode as the series pushed to find its footing and desired audience. However, Yellowstone eventually caught a wave of acclaim, interest, and popularity — much like in the same vein as Breaking Bad before its much-anticipated fifth and final season.

Due to the soaring popularity and increased viewership for the Paramount project, Costner’s pay per episode reached incredible heights, with the 69-year-old actor eventually making $1.3 million per episode once Yellowstone had finally reached the peak of its triumph.