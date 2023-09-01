How much does a ‘Below Deck’ charter cost, explained

If anything is apparent from an episode of Below Deck, it is that the top-end yachts featured on the reality series are highly luxurious. Guests expect the highest-quality experience for their money, and in return, the crew on the yachts are pushed to their limits to deliver the utmost, most efficient service.

For those who watch the show and want to try the Below Deck experience from above deck, it is possible to charter a yacht featured in the series. Be warned, if it wasn’t obvious enough, boarding these ships requires some seriously deep pockets.

Image via Bravo

According to the experts at Yacht Charter Fleet, the yacht from season 1, named Honor, costs a cool €155,000 per week to charter, which is around $170,000 in US dollars. This includes an entire deck crew from chefs to ship stewards but does not include additional costs, such as fuel – and it only goes up from there.

As the seasons have gone on, the yachts have only gotten bigger and better, with more glamour packed per inch. Season 10’s ship, St. David, has a hefty charter rate of €325,000 a week, roughly $350,000. For your money, you’ll get access to a spa pool, a cinema screen, and a titanic-like spiral staircase fitted with a skylight. There are six luxurious suites on board, designed for you and your 12 wealthiest friends to have the best week of your lives.

If your purse strings are a little tighter, the Northern Sun superyacht from the current season of Below Deck Down Under is 167 feet long at a rate of $162,000 per week. The Lady Michelle from season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean offers an open-air cinema, a dining room for 12 guests, and an owner’s suite for the VIP of the ship.