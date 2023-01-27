How old are the ‘Lockwood & Co.’ actors in real life? Lucy, Lockwood, and more

Netflix’s new detective thriller Lockwood & Co. has been predicted to be one of 2023’s biggest breakout hits. Some social media users are arguing that it might become Netflix’s newest big franchise, following in the footsteps of shows like Stranger Things.

One of the most fascinating things about Lockwood & Co. is that it features a load of up-and-coming young actors who will likely become future film and television mainstays. But how old is the main cast of Lockwood & Co.?

What is Lockwood & Co. About?

Lockwood & Co. is based on the novel series written by Jonathan Stroud. Since launching in 2014, the series has grown to span six critically-acclaimed books. The Netflix version of Lockwood & Co. adapts the first two of these books, The Screaming Staircase, and The Whispering Skull.

The series is set in an alternate version of London, where spirits and other supernatural entities run rampant, harming the populace if not tightly controlled. This has led to society getting stuck in the early-1980s, meaning this version of London lacks most of the digital conveniences we take for granted. To counter the spirits, teams of teenage ghost hunters roam the night, doing their best to handle any hauntings they come across.

The story follows Lockwood & Co., a ghost-hunting group. This group consists of three young people, the psychic Lucy Carlyle, teen entrepreneur Anthony Lockwood, and the eccentric George Karim. However, unlike many other ghost-hunting firms, Lockwood & Co. isn’t corporate, meaning they don’t work to generate profit. Plus, Lockwood & Co. has no adult supervisors, and its three teen teammates investigate things others would prefer they didn’t.

How old is the actor playing Lucy Carlyle?

Ruby Stokes is 22 years old and was born on Sept. 4th, 2000. She made her TV debut in 2010’s Just William. She previously played Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton, and she voiced Vanessa Dorland in the 2022 video game As Dusk Falls.

How old is the actor playing Anthony Lockwood?

Cameron Chapman is 20 years old and was born on Dec. 15th, 2002. Lockwood & Co. is his first mainstream acting role.

How old is the actor playing George Karim?

Ali Hadji-Heshmati is a very new actor, only getting his first major acting role in 2020. Due to this, his age is unknown. However, he is predicted to be in his early 20s, like the rest of the core cast.

Who is in Lockwood & Co.‘s supporting cast and how old are they?

This trio is supported by a stellar line-up of performers which includes a mixture of new names and familiar faces.