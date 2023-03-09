The Star Wars timeline is both confusing and heavily debated. The sheer amount of Star Wars content makes it tricky to know how much time passes between events and how individual characters’ personal timelines shape up.

This is especially true with fan-favorite character Bo-Katan, leading to many fans wondering just how old the character is when she appears in The Mandalorian because there are massive parts of her life we don’t know about due to her mostly being a side-character who appears in shows focused on other people.

How old is Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian?

Working out Bo-Katan’s age is tricky as we don’t know exactly when she was born. The first time fans meet her in continuity is when she joins the Death Watch during the Clone Wars, an event that happens around 21 BBY(Before Battle Of Yavin, as this battle is used as a key landmark moment within the Star Wars timeline). When she joins the Death Watch, she is a cocky but seasoned warrior with many combat skills, leading to many fans presuming she must be in her early to mid-20s at this point in her journey.

The Mandalorian season one takes place in 9 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin), which for reference, is about five years after Return of the Jedi. While there is a small gap between season one and season two of The Mandalorian, this seems to be a few months at maximum, as the galactic situation is about the same. Because of this, we can presume that Bo-Katan is in her very late 40s or early to mid-50s by the time she appears in The Mandalorian.

This theorized age makes sense when you compare Bo-Katan to other characters who were around at the same time as her. For instance, we know that Ahsoka Tano was born in 36 BBY, and when she is seen in the Clone Wars movie, she is around 14 years old. When Bo-Katan first appears in the Clone Wars TV show, she is more mature than Tano. Making her obviously slightly older than the Jedi.

Of course, like any hard date in the Star Wars universe, Bo-Katan’s exact age is up for debate until some official media featuring a number lands. But even if this happens, there is a fair chance that fans will continue to debate it, as the Star Wars timeline is constantly changing due to new media coming out that fills in the gaps.